And now Ubettabelieveit as Nigel Tinkler wins National Stakes | Racing News

Ubettabelieveit was a simple winner of the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening for Nigel Tinkler and Oisin Murphy.

The son of Kodiac took his record to two from three after outclassing his rivals in the type of a good juvenile at probability of 13-8.

Held on the outside of the field by Murphy, he was towed to the race by front runner Deliver The Dream but was noticeably travelling additionally some way out.

There was only going to be one winner when that he hit leading and Murphy pushed him out from his toiling rivals.

Wings Of A Dove (22-1) ran on for 2nd, but she wasn’t in the same league as the winner who won with a comfortable one-and-a-half lengths.

The big disappointment was 11-10 favourite Eye Of Heaven for Mark Johnston, with Frankie Dettori soon accepting his fate and he eased him home in last position.

Tinkler told Racing TELEVISION: “When that he gets into overdrive he just goes. He probably got there too early tonight but we’re happy.

“[Oisin] said do not run him too often, that he was keen to post but he’s got a good attitude.

“He’ll probably go to York for the Roses Stakes next and he’ll probably run only twice more this season.”

That likely target could be the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York’s Sky Bet Ebor meeting, won last year by Alligator Alley.