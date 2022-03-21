"And is that how you go to negotiate?" The discussion in the National Assembly turned into a dispute Morning:

“In the end, you have to decide whether you are an MP of the Republic of Armenia or of another country,” said the MP of the “Civil Contract” faction, Foreign Relations, addressing the opposition during the discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in the National Assembly today. Chairman of the commission Eduard Aghajanyan. He expressed pain that Ararat Mirzoyan was asked about his smile.

In his concluding speech, Ararat Mirzoyan referred to the accusation of Armen Rustamyan from the “Hayastan” faction that their government had left 32,000 km from the homeland of 42,000 km, and asked, “If Jrakan was also the homeland, then did they negotiate to hand over the homeland before?” “The accusation against us is groundless.”

Armen Rustamyan expressed disagreement, the discussion turned into a dispute. Eduard Aghajanyan shouted that Rustamyan should not speak from the place. “Are you going to negotiate like this?” Rustamyan shouted indignant at Mirzoyan’s words.

It should be reminded that the opposition responded to the above-mentioned statement of Ararat Mirzoyan, which was also repeated by Nikol Pashinyan, on another occasion.

Luiza SUKIASYAN