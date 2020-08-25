Ancient Saudi stone structures could be oldest in the world – Middle East Monitor

Mysterious stone structures discovered three years ago in Saudi Arabia are now believed by archaeologists to be among the oldest in the world, dating back some 7,000 years, making them older than Egypt’s famed Giza Pyramids and England’s Stonehenge which are an estimated 4,500 and 5,000 years old respectively.

Once called “gates”, hundreds of the rectangular-shaped stones, now referred to as “mustatils” – after the Arabic word for rectangle – were possibly used for rituals according to a recently published report by a team of researchers in the journal the Holocene.

“The mustatil phenomenon represents a remarkable development of monumental architecture, as hundreds of these structures were built in northwest Arabia,” says the paper.

“This ‘monumental landscape’ represents one of the earliest large-scale forms of monumental stone structure construction anywhere in the world.”

Massive stone structures in #Saudi Arabia may be some of oldest monuments in the world. pic.twitter.com/AjPtb3IGkj — عادل | Adel (@ET_adelalshehri) August 25, 2020

Researchers used radiocarbon dating of charcoal found inside one of the structures to date them back to 5000 BC. The structures range from 15 metres to over 600 metres long. Further analysis of the monuments found they once had…