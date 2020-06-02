Ancient DNA is offering clues to puzzle of Dead Sea scrolls, say experts | Science

With myriad fragments and a rare previous, the Dead Sea scrolls are fairly a puzzle. Now experts say historical DNA has helped them piece collectively which fragments come from the identical scrolls, in addition to which texts could have travelled a distance, and the way widespread the writings have been.

The scrolls are one of essentially the most outstanding discoveries of the 20th century. Found within the caves of Qumran in addition to different websites across the Judean desert, the traditional texts cowl components of the Hebrew bible canon in addition to writings about non secular practices, authorized paperwork, and hymns.

However, whereas practically full parchment scrolls have been found, there are additionally a large number of fragments – greater than 25,000 in complete – some of which have a debated origin.

“For the first scholars they faced a formidable task of trying to understand how many jigsaw puzzles they are actually having, and how many of an unknown number of pieces was lost forever,” mentioned Prof Noam Mizrahi of Tel Aviv University, Israel, and a co-author of the analysis.

A researcher with some of the numbered fragments. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images



“The biological material of the texts, that the texts are written on, is as informative and as telling as the text that was written on it,” Mizrahi advised the Guardian.

Writing in the journal Cell, the workforce reported how mitochondrial DNA extracted from 26 fragments reveal that 24 of them, together with two fragments from the e book of Jeremiah, have been made of sheep pores and skin, whereas two fragments, additionally of Jeremiah, have been constituted of cow pores and skin.

That advised the latter have been most likely produced exterior of Qumran, the workforce mentioned. “The Judean desert has not been well suited for cow husbandry for at least the last two millennia, and there is no evidence for the processing of cow skins in Qumran.”

The researchers added that the thought was supported by different proof, together with that one of the cow-skin fragments was thought to date to lengthy earlier than the scrolls have been left within the caves at Qumran.

What is extra, with every of the cow fragments displaying a special model of Jeremiah, the workforce mentioned the outcomes advised totally different variations of the textual content have been circulating within the area, and weren’t simply down to the scribes of the Qumran sect who, Mizrahi mentioned, had a “peculiar world view”.

Similarly, the workforce say genetic evaluation of fragments bearing the non-biblical Songs of the Sabbath Sacrifice, suggests this textual content, too, was circulating past Qumran.

The researchers additional analysed the 24 sheep fragments, in addition to different objects discovered within the caves, by taking a look at nuclear DNA.

A parchment element. The analysis reveals that some of the scroll parchments have been from sheep, and a few from cow – suggesting they have been produced exterior the Qumran space. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images



Among their outcomes, the workforce discovered a fraction of a authorized doc allegedly from cave four in Qumran didn’t cluster genetically with different Qumran fragments – supporting suspicions from earlier analysis that it had a special origin. The approach additionally revealed to which of two historical waterskins, every constituted of a complete sheep and located in the identical Qumran cave, a broken-off leather-based fragment belonged, and revealed scroll fragments written in a selected scribal custom referred to as QSP cluster collectively genetically, suggesting they got here from a small space in distinction to these written in different traditions.

But Prof Ira Rabin, an skilled within the Dead Sea scrolls from the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) in Germany, mentioned the analysis didn’t reveal any new particulars, whereas it has lengthy been recognized that some of the scrolls come from exterior Qumran.

“[Generally] one does not need DNA to see whether a fragment is from a cow or from a sheep,” she added, additionally stating earlier genetic research discovered no signal of sheep pores and skin – one thing the authors of the brand new examine say is down to the constraints of early historical DNA strategies and totally different fragments being studied.

However Dr Matthew Collins, a senior lecturer in Hebrew bible and Second Temple Judaism on the University of Chester, welcomed the analysis.

“By examining genetic relationships between different scrolls – and thus between the animals whose skins were used to produce them – it may be possible to identify whether clusters of texts originated in a single flock, or family, of animals – which may indicate a more focused or localised origin – or whether there is instead relatively little genetic correspondence between them, which may suggest a far more diverse origin, being imported from elsewhere,” he mentioned.

But he added: “It’s important to remember that this DNA sequencing only tells us about the origins of the parchment, not where the scrolls themselves were written.”