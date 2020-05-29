Ancient cannabis and frankincense discovered at Biblical-era shrine in Israel

The limestone altars are at the doorway to the shrine’s “holy of holies,” in response to researchers.

“Evidently, they had played an important role in the cult practices of the shrine,” they defined in a statement. “An unidentified black solidified organic material was preserved on the altars’ surfaces. Past analysis of these materials failed to identify their content and this dark material was recently submitted to organic residue analysis by modern methods.”

HIDDEN UNDERGROUND CHAMBERS DISCOVERED NEAR WESTERN WALL IN JERUSALEM

The evaluation revealed that on the smaller altar cannabis had been combined with animal dung for heating. The bigger altar contained traces of frankincense that was combined with animal fats, which was to advertise evaporation, in response to the researchers.

The analysis sheds new mild on non secular practices in the traditional Biblical kingdom of Judah.

“This is the primary time that cannabis has been recognized in the Ancient Near East,” mentioned lead writer Eran Arie of The Israel Museum in Jerusalem in the assertion. “Its use in the shrine must have played a central role in the cultic rituals performed there.”

The consultants additionally observe that frankincense got here from Arabia, so its presence in the shrine displays Judah’s participation in South Arabian commerce.

6-YEAR-OLD BOY DISCOVERS 3,500-YEAR-OLD CLAY TABLET DEPICTING ANCIENT CAPTIVE

The analysis has been printed in the journal Tel Aviv.

Israel continues to disclose new elements of its wealthy historical past. Hidden underground chambers courting again 2,000 years, for instance, had been not too long ago discovered close to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

A 6-year-old boy in Israel additionally not too long ago discovered a 3,500-year-old clay pill depicting an historical captive and his captor.

ANCIENT BIBLICAL ERA TEMPLE DISCOVERED IN ISRAEL

In one other challenge, an Iron Age temple complicated discovered close to Jerusalem is shedding new mild on an historical Biblical metropolis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last yr, the room in Jerusalem commemorated as the positioning of Jesus’ Last Supper was revealed in gorgeous element because of exceptional 3D laser scanning know-how.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers