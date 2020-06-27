Ancient Armenian church emerges from under Lake Van – Armenian News

The historical Armenian church of Archesh has emerged from under Lake Van because of receding water ranges of the lake, Asbarez studies, citing the Agos newspaper, which warned that looters could destroy the delicate construction.

The church is claimed to be a part of the town of Old Archesh, which was submerged underwater in 1841, when the water degree of Lake Van rose. However, because of the continuing drought in Turkey, the sunken metropolis has slowly surfaced when the water retreated.

“And now, unfortunately, it is being destroyed by the excavations of treasure hunters. If no precautions are taken, another historical legacy will disappear,” scholar Sedat Ulugana wrote in an in Agos.

The writer mentioned that till immediately, most individuals have been discussing the buildings contained in the fort of Old Archesh and the historic mosque, however the church has by no means been talked about.

Vandalism and looting are issues for current Armenian monuments in Turkey as a result of the federal government is ignoring their repairs and preservation. This week, the difficulty of a 500-year-outdated monastery in Van was the subject of debate by Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), who warned that treasure hunters and scavengers have been posing a menace to those historical monuments.

In one other associated matter, officers in Turkey have introduced their intention to rebuild the historic Ani bridge on the Armenia-Turkey border.

Ahmet Arslan, Turkey’s former Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications and and a present Member of Parliament from Kars mentioned in an interview with Gazete Kars Turkey’s Road division will introduce a young for the reconstruction of the bridge, claiming that the work will start quickly, reported the Ermenihaber.am information portal.

“One of the important features of Ani is that it is located on the Silk Road. God willing, the General Department of Land Roads will rebuild this historic bridge over Akhuryan, which closes the Silk Road and crosses the Armenian-Turkish border, just as it rebuilt the other historic bridges. The work will start soon,” Arslan mentioned, stressing the significance of Ani.

However, he didn’t present extra particulars concerning the restoration of the bridge. It is just not identified whether or not any settlement has been reached with Armenia on the difficulty, as one of many two bases of the bridge is positioned on in Akhuryan.