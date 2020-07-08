Ancient Americans made epic Pacific voyages

Image copyright

New evidence has been found for epic prehistoric voyages involving the Americas and eastern Polynesia.

DNA analysis suggests there is mixing between Native Americans and Polynesians around AD 1200.

The extent of potential contacts between the regions has been a hotly contested area for decades.

In 1947, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl made a journey by raft from South America to Polynesia to show the voyage was possible.

Until now, proponents of Native American and Polynesian interaction reasoned that some traditional cultural elements, such as a similar word useful for a common crop, hinted that the 2 populations had mingled before Europeans settled in South America.

Opponents pointed to studies with differing conclusions and the fact that the two groups were separated by thousands of kilometres of open ocean.

Alexander Ioannidis from Stanford University in California and his international colleagues analysed genetic data from more than 800 living native inhabitants of coastal South America and French Polynesia.

They were looking for snippets of DNA that are characteristic of each populace and for segments which are “identical by descent” – meaning they’re inherited from the same ancestor many generations ago.

“We found identical-by-descent segments of Native American ancestry across several Polynesian islands,” said Mr Ioannidis.

“It was conclusive evidence that there was a single shared contact event.”

In other words, Polynesians and Native Americans met at one point ever sold, and throughout that time kids with both Native American and Polynesian ancestry were born.

Statistical analyses confirmed the event occurred around AD 1200, at about the time Pacific islands were originally being settled by Polynesians.

The team were also able to localise the source of the Native American DNA to native groups in modern-day Colombia.

Previous studies of the genomes (the full complement of DNA in the nuclei of human cells) of people from these regions have focused around contact on Easter Island – famous for its giant stone faces – because it may be the closest inhabited Polynesian island to South America.

However, the study in Nature journal supports the idea that first contact occurred on a single of the archipelagos of eastern Polynesia – as proposed by Heyerdahl.

Wind and current simulations show that drift voyages departing from Ecuador and Colombia are the probably to reach Polynesia, and that they arrive with the greatest probability in the South Marquesas islands, followed by the Tuamotu Archipelago.

Both of the archipelagos lie at the heart of the region of islands where in fact the researchers found an ancestral genetic component from Colombian Native Americans.

Previously, researchers had noted superficial similarities between monolithic statues in Polynesia among others found in South America.

But other evidence comes from a correspondence involving the word for sweet potato (a crop that originated from South America), which is “kumala” in Polynesia and “cumal” in, for example, the language used by the Cañari folks of Ecuador.

Heyerdahl embarked on his “Kon-Tiki” raft expedition from Callao, Peru, on 28 April 1947 with five companions. They sailed on the raft for 101 days, traversing 6,900km (4,300 miles) of ocean before smashing into a reef at Raroia in the Tuamotus on 7 August 1947.