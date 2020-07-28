ANCHEER Treadmill, Electric Treadmills for Home with LCD Motorized Running Walking Jogging Exercise Fitness Machine Trainer Equipment for Home Gym Office



Price: $339.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 21:41:21 UTC – Details)





【❤Unprecedented Price US STOCK 3-5 Delivery!! Digital Lcd Monitor & Pulse Grip】Monitor the heart and pulse rate, different progress in time, speed, distance, heart rate and calories burned, included with 12 workout programs that keep you challenged with your fitness goals.

[Space Saver Design] Super easy assembly and fast. Compact footprint and a quick-folding design, the convenient transport wheel allows you to move easily and fold it for easy. Expanded size: 50.39 x 23.62 x 46.45 inches, folding size: 50.39 x 23.58 x 9.45 inches, suitable for families, dormitories, offices.

【Multiple Choice of Modes】Manual mode P1-P12, time from minimum 5 to maximum 99 by press the “+ -”you can adjust distance from minimum 1KM to maximum 99KMS. Also can adjust calorie from minimum 10Cal to maximum 990Cal.

【Quiet & Safety to use】Low noise motor, safety key and an emergency switch off button that immediately cuts off the power supply, running with a shock-absorbing system, high-strength, high-elastic double-layer running board, non-slip anti-static lawn texture running belt. Best for jogging, walking, running and aerobics at home.

【What You Get】ANCHEER offer treadmills from US warehouse and 12-Month free friendly customer service. If you don’t satisfied with ANCHEER treadmill or have any question about the product, please feel free to contact us at any time.