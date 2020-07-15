ANCHEER Folding Electric Mountain Bike with 26″ Super Lightweight Magnesium Alloy 6 Spokes Integrated Wheel, Premium Full Suspension and 21 Speed Gears



Price: $749.99

ANCHEER AN-EB002 Power Plus Folding Electric Mountain Bike / Road Bike / Men’s Bike / Cyclocross Bike



Unique and Cool Bike Body Structure Design

The style design of Solitary Style, breaking through the design of ordinary bicycles, at the same time taking into account the structure of the human body.

Stylish and colorful, it is suitable for young people and looks more energetic.

You don’t like to limit your rides to one kind of terrain. Rail trails, gravel, city streets, back roads, bike paths—you want to ride it all! You’re looking to expand your horizons with an e-bike so you can ride farther and faster and explore more of the world around !!

Specification



The model’s height—-6’1”

Recommended height: 5’1”–6’3”

2 Colors: Black Blue, White Blue

Wheel Diameter: 26inch

Suspension Type: dual-suspension

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy

Net weight: About 24kg/53lbs

Load capacity: 150kg/330lbs

Brake Style: Dual-disc-brakes

Number Of Speeds: Shimano 21 speed shifter

Front Fork: High-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption

Front and rear wheels: Double layer magnesium alloy integrated wheel

Electric System:



Mileage range: 15(throttle mode)-30(pedal assist mode) miles

Maximum speed: 15-17mph

Lithium battery: 36V 8Ah

Charger: Smart Lithium battery charger

Motor: Stable 250W high speed brushless gear motors

Meter: 3-speed smart meter button

Headlight: Bright LED headlamp and horn

Note: The battery can’t be charged away from bicycle

Strong 6 spokes integrated wheel

26″ super lightweight magnesium alloy 6 spokes integrated wheel with anti-slip resistant thick tire– Suit for rainy or snowy mountain way and road way. will absorb any bumps on the way down the trail.

rotates very smoothly and lightweight.The weight is 2/3 of the normal wheels.

Rear suspension

A full-suspension mountain bike will soak up most of the jarring bumps that would otherwise be sent to your body (and in some cases, buck you off your bike). This can help reduce fatigue, which in turn can allow you to ride faster, for longer, with greater comfort.

Front suspension fork and LED light

Aadopts strong high strength carbon steel suspension fork. Bright front light for night ridng .

Front and rear suspension do such a good job of absorbing bumps that you can typically carry more speed through technical sections of trail than you would be able to with a hardtail.

Folding Industry Aluminum Alloy Frame:



This electric mountain bike is foldable. You can easily fold its frame, nicely tuck it into your car when you go camping or traveling with your family. Its portability has made it very easy to be ferried to where ever you want to take it to.

Shimano 21-Speed gears transmission



21 Speed — rear 7 speed and middle 3 speed

increases stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability than 6/7 speed gears

Stable rear hub motor



Years of motor production experience, mature quality control system. Stable 250W motor with 21-speed transmission is suitable for daily commuting needs

Meter Operation Instructions



1. Press the M key for 2 seconds to turn on/off. The default value is level “low”.

2. Press“+”button to increase pedal assist level from “low” to“mid” and “high”. Level “High” is the maximum power of PAS, which will bring you faster speed while pedaling.

3. Press“-”button to decrease pedal assist level from “high” to”mid”and“low”.

4. Press“-” button till all the three pedal assist level indicators are off to enter into pure electric mode: Just enjoy your ride by simply twisting the throttle.

Motor

350W

350W

250W

250W

Wheel Diameter

26 inch

27.5 inch

20 inch

26 inch

Lithium Battery

SAMSUNG 7.8 Ah

10.4 Ah

8 Ah

8 Ah

Range

18-30 miles

30-43 miles

18-30 miles

18-30 miles

Gear shifter

21 speed

24 speed

7 speed

21 speed

Adjustable Seat

✓

✓

✓

✓

Foldable Design

NO

NO

✓

✓

FOLDING ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKE — This bike adopts ultra-lightweight yet strong aluminum. Double shock absorption. Mechanical front and rear disc-brake design and 21-speed professional transmission system. Perfect climbing ability.

ULTRA STRONG WHEELS — 26 inch magnesium alloy integrated wheels with anti-slip resistant thick tire– suit for trails, gravel, city streets, back roads, increases hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability.

3 WORKING MODES — Ebike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.

ELECTRIC SYSTEM — Equipped with the 36V 8AH lithium-Ion front battery and 250W stable motor, you can reach a range of up to 15-30 miles at toppest speed 15-17mph per charge. Plenty for a day’s adventure or most trips to travel and back.

SERVICE AVAILABLE — This bicycle arrives 85% assembled. It’s not hard to finish aseembly by yourself—Watch video on ANCHEER SPORT. The assembly service on this page is provided and charged by third-party company partnered with Amazon. If you can’t finish by yourself, you can click and choose the service.