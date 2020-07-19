ANCHEER Folding Electric Bike Ebike, 20 Inch Electric Bicycle with 36V 8Ah Removable Lithium-Ion Battery, Ebike with 250W Motor and 7 Speed Gears



Product Description

ANCHEER Folding​ Electric Commuter Bike / Road Bike / Cyclocross Bike with Lithium-Ion Battery



Ancheer 20 inches Folding Electric Bike is still manageable while the riding quality is generally better than the small 16/12 inches wheels. Strong brakes, high-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption and 7-speed professional transmission system offer all the qualities of a premium bike with the added feature of three pedal assist modes. you will get a more stable and comfortable bike. If you have to deal with hills and bumpy roads and need your bike fold down, you will appreciate the Ancheer 20-inches folding bikes.

Specification:



The model’s height—-woman 5‘9’‘ man 6’1”

Recommended height: 5’1”–6’3”

Full Length: 58.1 inches

Wheel Diameter: 20 inches

Transmission Gears: 7 speed

Seat Height: 27.3-44.1 inches

Handlebars length: 22.2 inches

Vehicle weight: About 50lbs

Load capacity: 300lbs

Maximum speed: 15-17mph

Mileage: 25-50km/15miles-30miles (15miles for throttle mode and 30miles for pedal assisted mode)

Additional Details:



Front Fork: High-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption

Lithium battery: 36V 8Ah

Motor: 250W high speed brushless gear motor

Meter: 3-speed smart meter button

Headlight: Bright LED headlamp and horn

Front and rear wheels: Double layer Aluminum Alloy wheel

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Front suspension fork

Softens the ride on the arms making the ride more comfortable, holds front wheel on the ground providing better handling, especially while cornering. Allows you to ride a straighter line than you might otherwise be able to.

Professional transmission

With 7 speed professional transmission system, you can deal with hills and bumpy roads. In a nutshell, gears are there to enable us to maintain a comfortable pedalling speed (or cadence) regardless of the gradient or terrain — something that no one single gear is capable of.

20 inch anti-slip wear resistant tire

20 inches wheel is still manageable while the riding quality is generally better than the small 16/12 inches wheels. High quality anti-slip wear resistant tire is suited to different terrains.

STABLE REAR HUB MOTOR



Years of motor production experience, mature quality control system. Stable 250W motor with 7-speed transmission is suitable for daily commuting needs

REMOVABLE BUILT-IN LITHIUM ION BATTERY:



36V 8AH Lithium ion Battery supports 25-50km/15miles-30miles.The removable lithium ion can be charged on or off the frame, which allows you to charge the e-bike expediently

USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN



The armrests on the frame allow you to carry your bike easily and easily over the steps. Rear rack allows you to carry cargo to meet your daily commute needs. Lights and horn make your riding safer and more convenient, and you can also ride at night.

Easy store and transparent



The e-bike adopts aluminum alloy collapsible frame for quick folding and easy storage. You can have it with minimal storage space and easily store into any vehicle. It is ideal for travelling holidays

PREMIUM QUALITY: Front and rear disc brakes fully protect your safety. The front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption, double layer aluminum alloy wheel. The bright LED headlamp and horn is equipped for night riding.

COLLAPSIBLE FRAME: The electric bicycle adopts 100 percent lightweight aluminum alloy collapsible frame for quick folding and easy storage. You can have it with minimal storage space and easily store into any vehicle.

REMOVABLE LITHIUM BATTERY: The removable 36V 8AH lithium Ion battery, equipped with smart lithium battery charger can make you ride up to 25-50 kms. With Easy Charge Port System, The electric folding bike can be charged on or off the frame easily.

3 WORKING MODES: E-bike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.

SERVICE AVAILABLE — This bicycle arrives 85% assembled. It’s not hard to finish aseembly by yourself—Watch video on ANCHEER SPORT. The assembly service on this page is provided and charged by third-party company partnered with Amazon. If you can’t finish by yourself, you can click and choose the service.