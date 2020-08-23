ANCHEER APP Control Folding Treadmill T950, 3.25HP Automatic Incline Treadmill, Walking Running Jogging Running Machine for Home Gym Cardio Exercise



Product Description

Is the Treadmill a Good Workout?

Just ask Lisa Rainsberger, the 1985 Boston Marathon champ (and mom of current top collegiate miler Katie Rainsberger). Rainsberger swore by treadmill workouts to survive long Michigan winters growing up. “My old treadmill lasted 14 years, two marriages, and moves to four states!” she says with a laugh. She specifically credits it as an awesome tool for interval training, which science shows can boost metabolism, increase strength, and improve speed.

“Music is going to make or break that training run, so you want something that has a nice beat you can connect to,” says Hollis Tuttle, RRCA-certified running coach at Mile High Run Club. During the workout, listen to your favorite playlists through the dual speakers built into the ANCHEER treadmill or headphones with the included headphone audio port to maintain motivation.

Suggest:Music at 160 to 180 beats per minute will help you maintain a nice smooth rhythm.

ANCHEER treadmill can download the FitShow app for iOS and Android devices for free, via Bluetooth connection. Application control not only makes boring workouts an exciting fitness class, but it also helps to track workout data more effectively.

ANCHEER treadmills allow you to train at a consistent pace (which can be hard to do outdoors), they don’t require navigating around potholes or stray branches, there’s less joint stress than with asphalt or concrete.Which can keep your joints feeling good.

About ANCHEER

With the corporate vision of delivering value, quality, and innovation, ANCHEER has always been providing exercise equipments with excellent quality and attentive service to all customers. From designing professional traning equipments to creating remarkable workout experience, ANCHEER will always be on your side.

Package Content

1 x Treadmill (With Accessories and Tools)

1 x User Manual (Installation Video Included)

ANCHEER Folding Electric Treadmill with Auto Incline



Best Treadmill For Home & GYM Cardio Fitness

The best home treadmills are sized for convenience, powered by strong motors and outfitted with just the right features for workout guidance and entertainment. They’re versatile to meet different family members’ fitness needs and are quiet enough to operate without disturbing your household. Shown below are the features that the treadmill and also carry solid warranties. We also provide info to help you make treadmill comparisons.

Hydraulic Folding System（automatic drop）

3.25HP Motor Power (super output)

Automatically Adjust The Incline (15 gears – 4°)

Automatic Adjustment Speed (0.5-9.0 mph)

Max Loading Weight (300LBS)

LCD Display Panel & Heart Rate Sensor

Specifications:

Material: EVA Composite Belt and Steel Frame

Unfolded Dimensions: 60.4 x 27.6 x 48.8 inch

Folded Dimensions: 35 x 27.6 x 54.7 inch

Run Belt Size: 47.2 x 17 inch

Voltage: 110V

Frequency: 50-60Hz

Power: 3.25HP

Speed: 0.5 – 9.0 MPH

Net weight: 102LBS

Max Loading Weight: 300LBS

Track motion info in real time: track user distance, time, speed, calories, heart rate, etc.

3 Modes and 12 Automatic Workouts Programs: Reach your goals with pre-set programs, monitor your progress when running without a program using the the 3 built-in modes of distance, calories burned, and time passed.

MP3 and Audio Auxiliary Port: Stay motivated during your workout by listening to your favorite playlist while you run through the built-in dual speakers or through your headphones with the included headphone audio port.

Tablet Holder: Latest technology at your fingertips using the built-in device shelf that keeps your tablet or phone secure and conveniently close.

The angle of inclination can be automatically adjusted by the control button on the left handrail, for calorie burning, incline can be used to significant reduce impact for a given rate of energy use.

Incline setting can allow for consistent “uphill” training that is not possible when relying on natural features.

Users can also connect the Bluetooth to control the speed and tilt of the treadmill by downloading the mobile app. And simulate different sports scenes.

Cushioned tread can provide slightly lower impact training than running on outdoor surfaces.

Stretch out your stride on this spacious deck, you’ll be comfortable and unrestricted throughout your entire workout.

Prevent Slipping Belt Design: Grass pattern anti-slip belt design provides optimum friction for enhanced grip and traction while you running.

The speed adjustment and incline adjustment buttons are located on both handles for quick and easy access.

Grip Pulse Sensor: Monitor and maintain your target heart rate for optimal fitness results, simply grip the sensors and then watch on the display for a quick read.

Excellent Treadmill Belt: Treadmill deck provides essential supportive cushioning for ankles, back, knees and joints for enhanced running comfort and aid in muscle recovery.

The treadmill belt has a waterproof layer, a noise-proof layer and a shock-absorbing layer, which are durable and effectively reduce the belt noise during the movement.

Treadmills have urethane deck elastomers (cushions) which are superior in cushioning and last longer than cushioned belts.

Running with 3inch side rails on both sides allows your feet to stand on top when you feel tired.

-Exercising is great way to control your weight, improving your fitness and reduce the effect of aging and stress. The key to success is to make exercise a regular and enjoyable part of your everyday life.

-The condition of your heart and lungs and how efficient they are in delivering oxygen via your blood to your muscles is an important factor to your fitness. Your muscles use this oxygen to provide enough energy for daily activity. This is called aerobic activity. When you are fit, your heart will not have to work so hard. It will pump a lot fewer times per minute, reducing the wear and tear of your heart.

So as you can see, the fitter you are, the healthier and greater you will feel.

-Start each workout with 5 to 10 minutes of stretching and some light exercises. A proper warm-up Increases your body temperature, heart rate and circulation in preparation for exercise. Ease into your exercise.

Notes:

For optimum results, before using, please let the machine run for an hour on itself.

If you encounter any type of difficulty while using the treadmill, a strong tug on the safety key cord or a quick tap on the red ON/OFF button will stop the running belt.

