ANCHEER 500W/250W Electric Bike Adult Electric Mountain Bike, 26″ Electric Bicycle 20Mph with Removable 12.5Ah/8AH Lithium-Ion Battery, Professional 21 Speed Gears

ANCHEER electric bike is a leading icon of e-bikes. For years, ANCHEER has been not only dedicating to innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, but also providing cost effective e-bikes, to satisfy riders’ various needs of transportation and even desire of exploring sports & outdoors life. Just ride freely with ANCHEER!

ANCHEER Power Plus Electric Mountain Bike / Road Bike / Adults’ Ebike / Cyclocross Bike with Lithium-Ion Battery AN-EB001 (Unfolding E-bike)



Specifications:

The model’s height—-6’1”

Wheel Diameter: 26inches

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy

Saddle tube: Aluminum Alloy seat tube

Net weight: About 23kg/50lbs

Load capacity: 150kg/330lbs

Brake Style: Dual-disc-brakes

Number Of Speeds: 21 speed shifter

Front Fork: High-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption

Full Length: 64.4 inches Handlebars length: 26.7 inches Seat Height: 32.6-38 inches

Electric System :

Mileage range: 25~50KM–15~30miles

Maximum speed: 25km/h –15mph

Lithium battery: 36V 8Ah

Charger: Smart Lithium battery charger

Motor: Stable 250W high speed brushless gear motors

Meter: 3-speed smart meter button

Headlight: Bright LED headlamp and horn

The removable 36V, 8AH Ion lithium battery, custom battery pack design fits neatly into the downtube but can be charged on or off the frame. can make you ride up to 25-50 kms. Easy Charge Port System makes it charge easily. New!! Have Spare Batteries.

How do you what the correct stem length/Handbar angle for you and your ANCHEER Ebike is?



Making small changes can bring about noticeable improvements in comfort depending on what you’re trying to achieve !

Put simply, if you want a racy, aggressive and aerodynamic position, a longer stem will provide a more stretched out riding position.

If comfort is your top priority, a shorter stem length will bring the bars closer to the saddle and put you in a more upright position, placing less strain on your back.

You can also adjust handbar angle and it can bring you in comfort better.

Front and Rear 21-Speed gear



21-Speed gear increases hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability.

Dual disc brakes



Front and rear mechanical disc brakes Disc brakes for reliable all-weather stopping power.

Meter Operation Instructions:



1. Press the M key for 2 seconds to turn on/off. The default value is level “low”.

2. Press“+”button to increase pedal assist level from “low” to“mid” and “high”. Level “High” is the maximum power of PAS, which will bring you faster speed while pedaling.

3. Press“-”button to decrease pedal assist level from “high” to”mid”and“low”.

4. Press“-” button till all the three pedal assist level indicators are off to enter into pure electric mode: Just enjoy your ride by simply twisting the throttle.

Why own an ANCHEER bike?



Concise, classic shape. It is suitable for different ages, and looks more energetic when riding !

Great for commuting or off-road adventures. Multifunctional use.

Reasonable charge for an electric mountain bike.

Tips: to ensure quality, please order by “ANCHEER”.

Load Capacity

165lbs

330lbs

220 lbs

330lbs

165lbs

Wheel Diameter

12 inch

26 inch

16 inch

26 inch

12 inch

Brake Style

Dual-disc-brakes

Dual-disc-brakes

Dual-disc-brakes

Dual-disc-brakes

Rear-disc-brake

Lithium Battery

6Ah

8Ah

8Ah

8Ah

6Ah

Range

10-12 miles

15-30 miles

15-30 miles

15-30 miles

10-12 miles

Adjustable Seat

✓

✓

✓

Foldable Design

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Strong Body – The fork is made of carbon steel and the handle bar is made from aluminum alloy. This makes the bike light weight yet very sturdy. These metals can take heavy weights as well as rough terrain, and has djustable seat/handbar angle/stem’s length set. thus making this an apt mountain bike.

Brake & Gear Shift Systeml – With front and rear disc brakes and 21-speed transmission system, you can choose any speed according to your needs. The perfect brakes fully protect your safety. And the horn and the bright LED headlamp are equipped for night riding

Removable Battery & Mileage – With Easy Charge Port System, the electric bike can be charged on or off the frame easily.The mileage range of this bike is in between 25 to 50 km.250W high speed brushless gear motors easily assists you to travel at the 15mph road speed limit.

3 Working Model – E-bike & Assisted bicycle & nomal bicycle, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise. Combining two modes would be a better choice.

Service – With one-year service for the electric motor, battery and the charger, you’ve no worry about using it.When purchasing this e bike, click on the “Select Assembly ” button above; choose “Ship to store for assembly and pick up”. Note: If you not select, no assembly service.