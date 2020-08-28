ANCHEER 3.25HP Folding Treadmill, Electric Automatic Incline Treadmill, Motorized Running Jogging Machine for Gym Home & Office Workout



Price: $729.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 19:24:00 UTC – Details)





【2020 Updated Model！ APP Control Top 3.25HP FoldingTreadmill New release: 1399.99→729.99!!!! Just Two Days!!!!!!!!!】 This upgraded APP top folding treadmill offers personalized coaching through the free FitShow sports app, allows you to experience more fun, unconsciously you have completed today’s fitness goals. It helps to track your workout data more efficiently. A large walking belt (47 x 17 inch) provides for the user to run comfortably and freely.

【Strong 3.25HP Motor & Sturdy Construction】A smooth and quiet 3.25HP treadmill motor and 12 Pre-set programs allow for the user with a more challenging workout from beginner to advanced intensities. Tubular steel construction and a wide base provide secure stability and lasting durability. Max Load-bearing weight: 330 lbs.

【Soft Drop Platform & ( 0-15%) Automatic Incline & Built-In Speakers】 – Designed with a soft drop system, you don’t need to worry about damaging your floor. Also, this treadmill is equipped with (0-15%) automatic incline and built-in speakers. Speed range (0.5-9.0 mph).More incline, more calories burn.

【Multi-functional Display & Heart-rate Sensor & Safety Emergency】Advanced Multi-functional LCD Display which indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed, scan and target zone heart rate monitoring. This foldable incline treadmill comes with a built-in safety key to ensure instant shut-off under emergency situation.

【Portable & Easy to Move】- Wheels at the front of the unit allows the user to move their bike around with ease, from room to room, or store it away out of sight. It provides a no impact, smooth flowing workout for your upper and lower body. Our treadmill comes with FREE replacement parts for 12 months.