ANCHEER 2 in1 Folding Treadmill, Smart 2.25 HP Under Desk Treadmill, Electric Walking Running Machine with Bluetooth Audio Speakers, Upgraded Smart Top Folding Treadmill



Price: $439.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 23:51:02 UTC – Details)





Treadmill has been popular all over the world in recent years. We all know that it can simulate cardio exercise, make your body more symmetrical and achieve the effect of exercise. But what kind of Treadmill is worth our choice and possession? This 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill tells you the answer.

2 in 1 Folding Treadmill：

– 2 in 1 Designed

ANCHEER 2 in 1 treadmill has 2 exercise modes that means it can be used as running treadmill and under desk walking treadmill. when treadmill riser folded, it becomes to under desk treadmill the speed of running belt is 1-4km/h, you can walk while you work. when handrail put up,you can running as normally enjoy the the speed of 1-12km/h as you like to reach your fitness goals.

– Powerful 2.25 HP Motor & Shock Reduction System

Experience a powerful 2.25 horsepower motor that is manufactured to be whisper silent with formulated multi-layer shielding, reaching top speeds of 12 km/h. 7-level soft large running belt,durable steel frame make up the ANCHEER treadmill’s shock reduction & noise reduction system. Less noise & safety make your running quiet & comfortable!

Features:

– Quiet and Stable

– Powerful 2.25 HP Motor

– Shock Reduction System

– Premium Running Belt

– Multi-function LCD Display

– Advanced Built-in Bluetooth Speaker

– Phone Bracket & Remote Controller

– Easy to move & store

– Hassle-free Warranty

More Features :

– Product weight: 75 lbs

– Max Loading Weight: 220LBS

– Fold：52 *27*5 inch

– Unfold: 49*27*42 inch

-Speed 1.0-12.0 km/h

Package Content:

1 x ANCHEER 2 in 1 treadmill (With All Accessories and Tools)

1 x User Manual (Installation Video Included)

【Powerful 2.25 HP Motor & Shock Reduction System】: Experience a powerful 2.25 horsepower motor that is manufactured to be whisper silent with formulated multi-layer shielding, reaching top speeds of 12 km/h. 7-level soft large running belt, durable steel frame make up the ANCHEER treadmill’s shock reduction & noise reduction system. It tends to provide safe cushioning for your back, joints, knees, ankles, and muscles.

【Premium Running Belt & Upgraded Advanced LCD Display】: 7-layer specially developed high-tech running surface equipped with a great usable running area(40*16 inch) and extra-wide treads for more safety. Stay motivated and monitor your progress in real-time with the LCD screen which displays time, distance, speed, and calories burned.

【Bluetooth Speaker & Phone Bracket & Remote Controller】: ANCHEER folding treadmill can be a connected phone with Bluetooth, play music when running & walking, 360° digital surround sound technology delivers a crystal-clear stereo sound experience; Or you can watch TV by treadmill phone holder. You can also change your speed in an instant with the remote controller.

【Portable & Easy to Move & Space-Save & Quality Assurance】: Built-in safety key; two detachable safe handrails; transportation wheels; It’s easy for storage and space-save. US STOCK, This electric treadmill had passed CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC certifications by SGS. We are quite sure that our folding treadmill comes with 1 year quality assurance, within the period, we provide the FREE replacement parts.