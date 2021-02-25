"Ancelotti was Everton's man of the match!" | Jamie Carragher on Everton's Merseyside Derby win

Jamie Carragher says that Carlo Ancelotti was the secret behind Everton ending their 22-year Anfield hoodoo in Saturday’s Merseyside derby! Everton won at Liverpool for the first time since 1999, with their 2-0 success ending a run of 24 games without victory against their oldest rivals.

