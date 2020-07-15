Anbes Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, Smart Watch for Home Fitness Tracking, Yoga, Exercise Bike, Treadmill Running, Compatible with iPhone and Android Phones for Women Men

This smart watch requires iOS 8.0/Andriod OS 4.4 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or later.
Specifications:
Model: ID205L
Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (33 feet)
Screen Size: 1.3 inch
Screen Type: TFT LCD color screen
Strap Material: TPU
Suitable Wrist Size: 5.4 inch – 7.6 inch
Battery Type: Li-Battery
Battery Capacity: 210mAh
Working Voltage: 3.8V
Charging Time: 2.5 hours
Working Time: 10 days
Working Temperature: -10℃- 40℃
Weight: 1.37oz (39g)
Package Includes:
Smart Watch (with bands)
Charging cable
User manual

Large Touch Screen with 10 Days Battery Life: Our 1. 3-inch color touchscreen lets you check your fitness data clearly, easily check detailed data reports, such as heart rate data and sports data. Built with a 210mAh battery, this activity tracker can last for up to 10 days on just a 2.5 hours charge.
Call & Message Reminders: An activity tracker that can notify you when you receive SMS/SNS notifications and can even help you hang up calls directly through the display meaning that you never miss the messges that matter.
All Day Activity Tracking: Our smart watch can track your all-day activities such as steps, calories burned and distance traveled. Built with 9 exercise modes that can help you better understand your activity data.
More Practical Features: IPX68 waterproof,support alarm clocks,music control,breath guide, timer. Perfect for christmas gift,birthday,thanksgiving,hiking,walking,running and so on.

