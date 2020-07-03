Ananta USB-C portable display review: work from home battle station

Working from home (which most of us have been forced to do for the past few months, whether you want to or not) can be more productive than being in a office — provided there is a comfortable and functional spot to work in your home. Unfortunately, for many who have now been suddenly thrown into this example, the best space they have to work is on a small laptop at a dining room dining table.

If you’re used to working at a desk with a large monitor, having to do the same job on a laptop at a dining table can be frustratingly confining. And since you must also use this space for alternative activities when you’re not working, it might not be feasible to create a traditional monitor or computer there.

A portable, USB-C powered monitor could be just the right thing to upgrade your laptop-only dining room workstation. You can set it up in seconds, it plugs in to your computer with a single cable, and when you’re done for the day, you are able to close it up just like quickly as you close your laptop, allowing you to reclaim the space for other uses.

For the past little while, I’ve been testing the Ananta, a 17.3-inch, 1080p portable touchscreen monitor. It’s plug-and-play with modern laptops — just connect the included USB-C cable to your laptop and also to the display; your computer should immediately recognize the monitor and power it on. It then provides you with an expansive 2nd screen that’s likely larger than the display inside your laptop.

The Ananta could also be used as a display for a lot of other devices, including a Nintendo Switch, a Raspberry Pi, a Blu-ray player, or even a pc, though you’ll need to connect some of them with HDMI. If you have a recent Huawei or Samsung phone, you can use it to access their respective desktop modes. The Ananta has a magnetic case that acts as a kickstand, weighs about 2.4 pounds, and is less than six millimeters thick at its thinnest point. It’s about as portable as a 17.3-inch screen could be.

When connected to a Surface Laptop 3, the Ananta’s large screen completely changed my workflow, allowing me to spread my windows out across much more screen real estate than I had before. Instead of flipping between virtual desktops, I could have my chat windows and browser visible all the time. During Apple’s recent WWDC keynote, I was able to watch the live stream on the Ananta while I collaborated with my teammates on the Laptop 3’s main display.

There are some consequences to using a big, bright USB-C display along with your laptop. The obvious one is battery life — the Ananta caused my laptop’s battery to drain about two times as fast as normal. Fortunately, there are actually two USB-C ports (plus HDMI, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) on the Ananta, which enable you to use pass-through charging. Plug a powerful enough charger in to one port and it will power both the secondary display along with your laptop. I was able to work with a 45-watt charger to power both the display and my laptop, nonetheless it wouldn’t work with the 60-watt or 100-watt power bank, so that your mileage may possibly vary.

The other issue is audio — the Ananta has two speakers on the back, nevertheless they sound rather terrible. You’re better off using your laptop’s native speakers for sound.

The Ananta’s touch functionality is what makes it stand out one of many other USB-C displays available, and it even comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus for doodling or writing on the display. (It’s also compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen.) Touch functionality meant I could just tap something on the screen as opposed to trying to move my mouse cursor over the seemingly miles of display space I now had. Unfortunately, I wasn’t in a position to get the touch feature to work with a Mac or the Switch.

As for the quality of the display it self, the panel gets surprisingly bright. The 1080p resolution may seem low on paper, but wasn’t a problem in practice. Though I don’t have a calibration device on hand to check it, the colour reproduction isn’t quite as effective as the Surface’s display to my eyes. Still, it’s contrasty and vibrant for watching video and doing offers. I just wouldn’t use it for color-critical creative work. Its 60Hz refresh rate won’t be perfect for intense PC gaming, but it’s fine for console games and any productivity work. There are some limited display controls available through an on-screen menu, and the Ananta comes with an IR remote that lets you change the brightness or access that settings panel.

Finally, there’s price. Right now, the Ananta can be acquired through a Kickstarter campaign, with deliveries promised for September of the year. As of this writing, the cheapest price you will get the display for is $359, and it’s also expected to retail for an extremely steep $599 when it hits general availability. If you choose the Kickstarter deal, the purchase price is reasonable for how big, versatile, and well the Ananta works. But at full price, it might cost not quite as much as the laptop you’re plugging it into, of which point you need to wonder if it’s worth every penny.

Either way, the Ananta does solve a pain point for the initial circumstances most of us are in.

Photography by Dan Seifert / The Verge