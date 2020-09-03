Analysts upgrade Australia, New Zealand dollars outlook but doubt rally would last By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of Australian dollars



By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Analysts again upgraded forecasts for the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the latest Reuters poll, but they still lag the market as investor risk appetite gets a boost from hefty central bank stimulus.

Median forecasts put the at $0.7200 on a one- and three-month horizon from $0.7000 and $0.7050, respectively in the previous poll.

The market, however, already has the Aussie at $0.7320, having hit a two-year top of $0.7413 just this week.

Yet the poll shows analysts doubt the rally can get much further, putting the currency at $0.7300 in six months and $0.7400 in one year amid expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time to come.

The gains in the Aussie have come even as Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy has sunk into its first recession in almost three decades, with unemployment at a 22-year high and wages growth as all-time lows.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has stepped in by slashing the cash rate to a record low 0.25%, launching an “unlimited” bond buying programme and offering cheap funding to lenders. It has promised to do more if needed.

But the U.S….