Analysts: Huawei lead Q2 smartphone market, but Apple gained the most

With the 2nd quarter well behind our backs, reports from experts begin gathering. Yesterday Canalys reported that Huawei exceeded Samsung and took the leading action, and today 2 other firms validated the lead switch – Counterpoint Research and Omdia.

According to both, Samsung was impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, its sales decreasing over 25% on an annual basis. In the exact same time, Apple was the just significant gamer to increase deliveries both on a quarterly and annual basis.

Omdia’s numbers likewise reveal Tecno growing, while the rest of the top 10 all saw reducing deliveries compared to Q2 of2019 On the other hand every business bar Samsung and Realme handled to enhance on its Q1 numbers.

. . Company . Q2 2020 deliveries . Q1 2020 deliveries . Q2 2019 deliveries . QoQ modification . YoY modification .

. . Huawei . 558 . 49 . 587 . 14% . -4.9% .

. . Samsung . 543 . 589 . 750 . -8% . -277% .

. . Apple . 399 . 385 . 353 . 4% . 131% .

. . Xiaomi . 289 . 278 . 324 . 4% . -107% .

. . Oppo . 225 . 204 . 308 . 10% . -269% .

. . vivo . 237 . 195 . 284 . 22% . -167% .

. . Motorola . 7.4 . 5.5 . 8.3 . 34% . -108% .

. . LG . 6.7 . 5.4 . 8.9 . 25% . -244% .

. . Tecno . 5.3 . 3.5 . 3.9 . 50% . 369% .

. . Realme . 4.2 . 6.1 . 4.5 . -32% . -7.3% .

.



Varun Mishra of Counterpoint stated the market in China carried out much better and represented 31% of all international sales – a number that was last seen 3 years earlier. Looking into information, business took the most significant hit in April, with deliveries slowly enhancing in May and June – India even handled to get to pre-COVID levels in June.

Counterpoint Research provided an in-depth check out the 5G market too. Demand for LTE phones has actually decreased, but interest in the next-gen gadgets has actually increased. Overall penetration is now 11% (from 7% throughout Q1 2020), with China being the primary driving force behind the modification. Abhilash Kumar, an expert at Counterpoint, validated the development “is being pushed by attractive 5G plans from operators and availability of mid-tier 5G smartphones from several brands”.

Omdia anticipates user getting habits to be extremely affected by the strides made in combating the break out and containment of the subsequent hazard of brand-new break outs. Some nations that appeared like they consisted of COVID-19 are now tape-recording uptick in favorable cases, which may adversely impact sales in the staying 2 quarters of 2020.

