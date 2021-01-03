The shares of HMSY have been given a recommendation of hold by close to seventeen research equities that have been working on the stocks of the company. According to reports, one research analyst has already given the stocks a rating of sell, while thirteen of them have given the stocks a rating of hold. The price objective of the stock over the course of a year has been set at $33.

The Quarterly Earnings of HMSY

There have been quite a few analysts who have brought out reports on the shares of HMSY. CJS Securities has already decreased the stocks of the company from a rating of outperform, to a rating of market perform in a Monday report that was published on the 21st of December. Robert W. Baird has also downgraded the shares of the company from outperform to a rating of neutral in a 21st December research report.

TheStreet has also upgraded the stocks of HMSY from a rating of c+ to a rating of b in a November 6th research report. Citigroup Inc. has also increased the price objective on the firm in a research report, where the sum was raised from $35 to $27 while giving a research rating of neutral.

The shares of HMSY traded at $36.75 last Friday. The market cap of the firm is $3.25 billion, with a PE ratio of around 60.25, a PEG ratio fixed at 3.06, and a beta of 0.78. The moving average price of the firm over 50-days is $32.68, while the two hundred day moving average price of the firm has been fixed at $30. The quick ratio of the company is 4.71, with the current ratio fixed at 4.71, and the debt-to-equity ratio set at 0.26.