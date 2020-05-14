Analysts: Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android in Q1, Galaxy S20+ only flagship in the Top 6

Four out of the six best-selling Android telephones throughout the first quarter of this 12 months have been made by Samsung, exhibits information by Strategy Analytics. The different two have been Xiaomi telephones.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 (the 4G model) was on high with a snug lead  with 6 million models shipped, it made up 2.3% of all Androids offered globally throughout Q1. The A51 is well-liked round the world, however particularly in Europe and Asia.

Its closest rival is one other reasonably priced mannequin  the Redmi eight from Xiaomi, which made up 1.9% of the market. It has many followers in India and China and is changing into more and more well-liked in Europe as effectively. SA explains that cash worries throughout the pandemic mixed with lowered subsidies from carriers have led individuals to hunt out extra reasonably priced gadgets.

In reality, the only premium mannequin in the Top 6 is the Samsung Galaxy S20+, sitting in third with a 1.7% share. The S20 Ultra, which was promoting higher than anticipated, will not be on the checklist and neither is the smaller (and cheaper) S20, though its very near the S20+ in phrases of {hardware}.

The Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A20s are a part of Samsungs efforts to strengthen its entry-level choices and it labored, these two have been a few of the hottest telephones round the world. The Redmi Note eight is Xiaomis second cellphone to make it on the checklist, a extra premium providing than its sibling at an inexpensive worth.

