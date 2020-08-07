Analysts are honing their Q3 GDP estimates—which will be released just days before the election

The great news is that current quotes have the U.S. economy poised for a record rebound following last quarter’s dismaying GDP figures.

The problem is that 2020 is still on track to be an unpleasant year for the economy when it’s all stated and done.

New forecasts are forecasting U.S. GDP to grow by around 20% on an annualized basis in the 3rd quarter, as activity ramps back up following coronavirus-related lockdown procedures that ravaged the economy through the initially 2 quarters of the year.

Morgan Stanley is presently forecasting a 21.3% spike in GDP this quarter, while monetary information company IHS Markit is approximating a 20.1% boost in the 3rd quarter. Economists at S&P Global Ratings, on the other hand, forecast a dive of anywhere from 18% to 22%– depending upon what sort of compromise Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are able to reach on a brand-new stimulus plan. And the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta just recently bumped up its third-quarter growth projections from less than 12% to more than 20%, on the strength of brand-new production information.

Should they pertain to fulfillment, those numbers would shatter the previous record of 16.7% annualized quarterly GDP development, which was embeded in the very first quarter of1950 Of course, such a significant enhancement would include a caution: the truth …

