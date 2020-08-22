Analyst: Trump doesn't have legal power to do what he's threatening

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down the legality of President Donald Trump’s claims during a Fox News interview that there will be law enforcement sent to polling places on Election Day. #CNN #News
