Analyst: Neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey has come to terms with outcome of Tavush clashes – Panorama

The Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes in Tavush Province have actually been followed by shared extensive sees of numerous Azerbaijani and Turkish defense authorities, Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the Yerevan- based Henaket analytical center and the Artsakh president’s previous security consultant, stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Obviously, neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey has come to terms with the outcome of the Tavush operations and they are looking for vengeance at a hassle-free minute. At least they will attempt,” he composed.

The declarations of the Armenian defense minister and army chief, along with the conferences and the actions targeted at increasing the battle preparedness of the Armenian soldiers reveal that the Defense Ministry is totally conscious of the severity of the scenario and attempts to take matching steps, he kept in mind.

Citing the Armenian prime minister’s remarks on the Tavush operations at a cabinet conference in July, Abrahamyan states the premier made an appropriate evaluation of the occasions, including, nevertheless, more actions must be taken in that regard.

“The issue here is not that a fresh Turkish-Azerbaijani attack might come in 10 days, one month or one year, it is apparent that the operations in Tavush have actually not been totally finished, and our eastern and western next-door neighbors are at least in an outwardly active …