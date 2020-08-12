Analyst: Mediators have a lot of work to do to bring Azerbaijan back into political arena – Panorama

The Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military workouts, which were at first arranged for July 29-August 10, have in truth been extended. Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of Yerevan- based Henaket analytical center, stated in a Facebook post.

In a declaration on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated the Turkish nationwide defense minister and army chief are today anticipated to show up in the nation to observe the “final episode of the first stage of the exercises.”

“Let me repeat myself that according to the previously announced plan, the military drills were to end on August 10, but for some reason they are still going on,” the Armenian expert composed.

“It is still tough to forecast the number of phases these workouts will have or what brand-new course they will take, however it is apparent that the formally revealed timeframes are not being observed.

“Taking into account the complex politico-military situation in the region and the stalled negotiations, the current developments may stir more tensions,” he included.

Abrahamyan states in this regard, the OSCE Minsk Group co- chairing nations have a lot of work to do to reduce the effects of brand-new local risks, “to curb Turkey’s appetite and to bring Azerbaijan back into the political arena.”