Analyst: Flights of Turkish, Azerbaijani air forces tracked by Armenia, Artsakh – Panorama

Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the Henaket analytical center and the Artsakh president’s previous security consultant, guarantees that flights of the Turkish and Azerbaijani air forces are tracked by the particular systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The launch of any aircraft or helicopter and their motion in various instructions are repaired,” he composed on Facebook on Tuesday.

“In case the adversary’s air forces are at a very close distance from the border and pose threats, the air defense systems take operative steps in line with the pre-established procedures,” the expert included.

His remarks followed theAvia professional site reported that Turkish F-16 fighter jets supposedly approached Yerevan at an airstrike range throughout joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military workouts.