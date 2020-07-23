Analyst: Armenian-Azerbaijani ‘amendment’ war game reaching its peak in US Congress – Panorama

The Armenian-Azerbaijani “amendment” war game is reaching its peak in the US Congress, political analyst Suren Sargsyan said on Facebook.

With the Armenian army strengthening its positions along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the pro-Armenian and pro-Azerbaijani lobbyists have engaged in a real war game in the US Congress to reinforce their positions, he said, adding several amendments have been put on the Congress agenda amid debates on foreign aid bill.

“At the moment we are facing the following situation:

1. The Armenian side’s amendment introduced by F. Pallone (transparency of the assistance to Azerbaijan) has been adopted, while the J. Speier amendment (Artsakh demining) will be debated in the next few days.

2. One of the three amendments brought by Azerbaijan has been rejected (the Cohen amendment calling for a ban on Artsakh aid) and the second has been withdrawn by the author himself (the Cuellar resolution referring implicitly to Artsakh). While the third, the most anti-Armenian amendment, has been adopted and sent to the Senate,” Sargsyan wrote, praising the Armenian community’s active efforts to call and exert pressure on Congress members.

“As you can see, the war is continuing on all the fronts,” the analyst said.