Analysis: What Matters: I asked for hate mail from teachers and this is what I got

A lot of teachers and their families took me up on it and sent in some thoughtful notes.

Here’s what they said.

I was kind of flip in asking them to send in hate mail and, while one person told me to “go to hell you damn fool,” several people made a point to say what they were writing was not “hate mail.”

Barbara Cole, a nurse who wrote in saying health care workers have a much different responsibility than teachers, said her message was “not hate mail! We haven’t the time for that. Wear the mask.” Schools are not like hospitals A woman who described herself as an essential worker in a hospital said there’s a big difference between a school and a hospital. Please do not “shame” the teachers. As an essential worker in a hospital … I see where you are going with your argument. But, the health care arena is totally different from school. We do NOT encounter large groups of patients as these teachers will be encountering large groups of children in class. Kelly Crite is a retired junior kindergarten director: I wish you would’ve highighted the fact that schools do have a safe option, albeit imperfect. Virtual learning is available for students and it is obviously the safer option. This type of learning also stops the spread of the virus, which in my humble opinion is the current priority goal. Nurses and doctors cannot “virtually” treat the sickest patients. Walmart employees cannot “virtually” restock shelves or sanitize stores. Another woman said school is not…

