Analysis: Tucker Carlson’s attempt to smear Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost legs in Iraq War, crosses the line

For those not familiar with Duckworth, here’s a brief history of her service: She was awarded the Purple Heart after she lost her legs in 2004 when an RPG hit the helicopter she was co-piloting during the Iraq War. She retired from the Illinois Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and continued to serve as the assistant secretary of the Veterans Affairs Department in the Obama administration. When she was elected to the US Senate in 2016, she became the first female double-amputee to serve in the chamber.

Rather ironically, Carlson himself appears in favor of getting that dialogue. In fact, he wanted to contain it with Duckworth on his program. Carlson said that he invited Duckworth on his show Tuesday night to have a discussion on the removal of monuments, but that her office asked he apologize for questioning the senator’s patriotism before considering the invitation.

And who could blame Duckworth’s office in making such a request? Carlson’s attacks on the US senator, his literal questioning of her patriotism, should be considered far out of bounds by most reasonable standards of public decency. It’s undoubtedly fair to passionately disagree with Duckworth’s political positions. But smearing her as someone who hates the country she sacrificed so much for? That crosses a very clear line.

No comment from Fox

I reached out to a Fox News spokesperson to see if the network was ok with its highest-rated primetime host maligning the reputation of Duckworth. Offering a political opinion is a very important factor; smearing a US senator who lost two legs for her country as some body who hates America is something else entirely. So does Fox News approve with this rhetoric? The spokesperson didn’t respond…