Analysis: Trump’s planned troop pullout from Germany has many military holes

“The presence of American troops in Poland enhances our deterrence potential because we are closer to the potential source of conflict,” Czaputowicz stated in a joint look Saturday with United States Secretary ofState Mike Pompeo

“It is important that they should be deployed in Poland, and not in Germany,” Poland’s leading diplomat stated. “The art of war assures us that the capability of deterrence is higher if the army is deployed in the right place.”

The increase for Poland belongs to a Trump administration strategy to pull some 12,000 United States soldiers from Germany revealed last month. While 1,000 of those will sign up with 4,500 United States soldiers currently in Poland, others will transfer to Belgium or Italy or back to the United States, readily available to be returned to Europe or other world hotspots ought to the requirement emerge.

