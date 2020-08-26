Analysis: Trump is rebranding the recession as a success, and it might work

To many people, it would be disastrous: nearly a $13 million bottom line.
The method President Trump practices mathematics, it’s a record gain.
This is his task market math: take credit for the gains, neglect the losses and state records and rebounds.
“There’s never been three months where we’ve put more people to work, over nine million people, and again, we’re just about ready to break the all-time stock market record,” he stated.
The coronavirus recession totally misshapes all the information. Obviously, the swings on the method back up for the economy will likewise be big.
With 70 days up until the election, you can anticipate the president to concentrate on the instructions of the information, not the depths of the crisis, due to the fact that ballot reveals his finest rankings continue to be on his handling of the economy.
Trump stated the economy is recovering rapidly.
Nearly half the members do not anticipate the …