Analysis: Trump insists he doesn’t watch much TV despite years of evidence to the contrary

How will the rankings for President Trump’s speech compare to Joe Biden’s speech last Thursday? And do the Nielsen numbers have any excellent significance?

Television rankings for the Democratic convention were usually below the exact same occasion in 2016, and the RNC rankings are down more steeply.

On Wednesday, 17.3 million individuals seen Night 3 of the RNC throughout 11 TV networks, below 23.4 million on the comparable night in 2016.

The Republican convention rankings were weaker than Night 3 of the Democratic convention , which balanced 22.8 million audiences at the exact same time recently.

Among the theories for the decrease: That the RNC did not have a speaker as popular as Barack Obama; that the historical nature of Kamala Harris’ VP candidateship stimulated viewership; which the public is simply tired out by politics amidst back-to- back conventions. The typical cautions about streaming TV patterns use here. More and more viewership is moving to streaming, and the Nielsen information just gets conventional TV use. But the week-to- week decreases in between the Democratic and Republican conventions stood out adequate to get individuals talking. As author and CNN factor Garrett Graff commented on Thursday: “It’s hard to imagine anything that would annoy Trump more than if his big speech tonight got lower ratings than Biden’s.” We’ll have those numbers on Friday afternoon. Speaking of rankings: Trump knocks NBA rankings This week’s strikes by pro professional athletes are a seminal moment in sports , as lots of press reporters and …

