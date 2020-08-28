Analysis: Trump insists he doesn’t watch much TV despite years of evidence to the contrary

How will the rankings for President Trump’s speech compare to Joe Biden’s speech last Thursday? And do the Nielsen numbers have any excellent significance?
Television rankings for the Democratic convention were usually below the exact same occasion in 2016, and the RNC rankings are down more steeply.
Among the theories for the decrease: That the RNC did not have a speaker as popular as Barack Obama; that the historical nature of Kamala Harris’ VP candidateship stimulated viewership; which the public is simply tired out by politics amidst back-to- back conventions.
The typical cautions about streaming TV patterns use here. More and more viewership is moving to streaming, and the Nielsen information just gets conventional TV use.
We’ll have those numbers on Friday afternoon. Speaking of rankings: