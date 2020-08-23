Analysis: Trump hijacking Fox News affects all of us

Trump will typically become aware of news– or conspiracy theories– on Fox, and he will develop policy based upon what he hears on the network. He likewise regularly calls the network to inform programs what to cover.

“Its as if Trump has hijacked Fox News , stated CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and anchor of Reliable Sources Brian Stelter in an interview with CNN’sAlisyn Camerota Sunday “Even individuals who never ever view Fox are impacted, due to the fact that the president is misguided by the channel.”

Stelter looked into the Trump-Fox relationship in his brand-new book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”

In Sunday’s interview on “Reliable Sources,” Stelter stated Trump assisted changed the way the network relayed news “Fox and Friends” manufacturers informed Stelter that they began “programming the show for the president” due to the fact that they understood he was viewing.