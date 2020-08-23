Analysis: Trump hijacking Fox News affects all of us

Trump will typically become aware of news– or conspiracy theories– on Fox, and he will develop policy based upon what he hears on the network. He likewise regularly calls the network to inform programs what to cover.
“Its as if Trump has hijacked Fox News, stated CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and anchor of Reliable Sources Brian Stelter in an interview with CNN’sAlisyn Camerota Sunday “Even individuals who never ever view Fox are impacted, due to the fact that the president is misguided by the channel.”
Stelter looked into the Trump-Fox relationship in his brand-new book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”
In Sunday’s interview on “Reliable Sources,” Stelter stated Trump assistedchanged the way the network relayed news “Fox and Friends” manufacturers informed Stelter that they began “programming the show for the president” due to the fact that they understood he was viewing.
The relationship is a two-way street, Stelter notes.
“Trump is feeding talking points to morning and evening hosts, but a lot of the times Trump is just reacting to what he’s watching,” Stelter stated.
Stelter stated he was shocked by the number of individuals at Fox wanted to speak with him for the book.
“Hundreds of people in and around Fox News wanted to talk,” he stated.