Analysis: President Trump’s tweet urging followers to drop Comast is “an abuse of power.”

Still, the president’s missive was yet another example of his yearslong effort to punish media organizations for news coverage that he doesn’t like.

Trump’s provocations rarely get much attention, even on Twitter, his platform of choice.

Saturday’s anti-Comcast post received under 10,000 retweets in 10 hours. On Facebook , where it was reposted, it received fewer than 7,500 comments. One of the comments with the most reactions said, “You spend way too much time on social media.”

Strangely, his post was a reaction to a three-year-old tweet by former Arkansas governor and Fox News commentator Mike Huckabee, who wrote in 2017 that the mafia has “better service than Comcast.”

“Sure they shoot you, but it’s over with and they don’t charge you for the bullet,” Huckabee riffed.

It was unclear how a old tweet suddenly grabbed the president’s attention. But he wrote in response, “Concast is known for its terrible service. On top of that they provide FAKE NEWS on MSDNC & @NBCNews. Drop them and go to a good provider!”

So he linked his disapproval of Comcast’s news division to his suggestion to “drop them.”

While the public seems inured to the president’s use of his platform to denigrate American organizations, it is an abuse of power, nonetheless, said Norman Eisen, who worked in the Obama White House as a special assistant to the president for ethics and government reform. Eisen is now a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

“It is an abuse of power for an American president to use the awesome authority of the Oval Office to target an American company,” Eisen said Saturday. “It is even worse because here he is retaliating against the exercise of the First Amendment-protected constitutional rights.”

Eisen worked with the Democrats through the impeachment inquiry last cold weather, serving as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.

“In the impeachment and trial, we pointed out the president’s propensity for abusing his power for purely personal and political ends, and warned that it would continue,” that he said. “This tweet is proof of both. History teaches us where it can lead when leaders send signals like this.”