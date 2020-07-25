Analysis of shopping trends reveals regional bias of people’s fashion choices

It seems like the crudest of regional stereotyping to state that Essex women favour leopard print blouses or that Geordie chaps use grey running bottoms. Amber Turner is envisioned above on The Only Way Is Essex

It sounds like the crudest of regional stereotyping to state that Essex women favour leopard print blouses or that Geordie chaps use grey running bottoms.

But a significant brand-new analysis of shopping trends has actually discovered reality in the cliches, exposing a strong regional bias in individuals’s fashion choices.

‘You really can tell where someone comes from by the clothes they wear,’ stated a representative for Stitch Fix, which carried out the research study.

‘A couple all in black with tight jeans, him in trainers and her in a leather jacket? Odds on they’ ll be fromCheshire And if she remains in patterned leggings and a pale pink jumper, it’s most likely she’s from Newcastle or Sunderland.’

Other trends the online individual styling business revealed from 30 million products of information are that males from Surrey are most likely to favour pink chinos and light blue dress shirts while females from the county were most likely to go with black slim denims and a wise purse.

Essex women have a fondness for leather pants, snake-print heels and synthetic fur, while their menfolk favour chinos and a top quality golf shirt.

Newcastle males like grey running bottoms, a blue hoodie and fitness instructors, while Geordie females were probably to use patterned leggings and chunky white fitness instructors.

Rich Simmons, lead stylist of Stitch Fix UK, stated: ‘How we dress is a statement about who we are as people, and it’ s interesting to see that our design is affected not simply by celebs and social networks, however by those residing in close distance.

‘We’ re seeing micro cultures of fashion emerging in manner ins which have not formerly been determined.’

Despite the large body of information utilized to assemble the research study, common buyers were sceptical.

Steve Scott, a 41- year-old accounts executive from Woking, Surrey, stated: ‘If my mates caught me dotting about in pink chino shorts I don’ t believe they ‘d ever talk to me once again– and appropriately so. I’m a denims and Tee shirts male, and my denims are 2 colours– blue or black– and my Tee shirts are 2 colours– blue or black.’

The findings follow a current You Gov survey of 2,000 Britons discovered that 4 in 10 of us evaluate individuals’s characters based upon the clothing they use.

A 3rd of individuals believed Geordie females were probably to use skimpy equipment on a night out, 31 percent stated Londoners were probably to put on hipster clothing and 29 percent idea Scousers probably to use tracksuits.