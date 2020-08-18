Analysis: Is New Zealand’s coronavirus outbreak as ‘terrible’ as Trump says?

Referring to some nations now seeing a new wave of coronavirus cases, Trump said “they were holding up names of countries and now they’re saying ‘whoops’.”

“Even New Zealand, did you see what’s going on in New Zealand? ‘They beat it, they beat it.’ It was like front page, they beat it, because they wanted to show me something,” he added. “The problem is, big surge in New Zealand … it’s terrible.”

tens of thousands. Only one state, New Zealand reported nine new cases on Monday. The US reportedtens of thousands. Only one state, Vermont , has fewer total cases than New Zealand, and could yet overtake it given the comparative stage of the two countries’ outbreaks.

While a new wave of cases has caused some alarm in New Zealand , after the country went over 100 days without any community infections, it has already been largely brought under control.

But Trump’s comments do highlight the sometimes jarring disconnect between how governments respond to outbreaks, and how those responses are covered in the media, and the severity of the situation in those countries. Just going by headlines, the recent situation in Asia-Pacific may look quite dire. New Zealand has postponed its election and ramped up restrictions on daily life. Australia has locked parts of the country down and even declared a “state of disaster” in one state . South Korea…

Read The Full Article