Analysis: Hits and misses from Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

The oddness of the all-virtual event was somewhat less disconcerting than on the opening night (or possibly I was simply more utilized to it). Old hands like Bill Clinton were blended with young stars likeNew York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a series of virtual speeches. It was, in general, a considerably much better 2 hours than I saw on Monday night.
Below the finest– and worst– of the night that was.
*Ady Barkan: The story of the young dad affected with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s illness) is widely known, however no less effective for it. The video of Barkan playing with his kid, the voiceover of him discussing why he is battling so hard on healthcare– it was an extremely effective, psychological and human minute.
* Jill Biden: She isn’tMichelle Obama But, well, nobody is. Jill Biden did what she required to in her speech– she informed the Biden story (a life marked by both catastrophe and durability) in such a way that nobody else could. Her …