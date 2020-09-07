Analysis: Fox News segment prompts Trump to target diversity training

Vought said President Donald Trump wanted to ensure that agencies “cease and desist” from conducting racial sensitivity training sessions. So how did this come to “the President’s attention,” as he put it?

Tucker Carlson’s talk show on Fox News.

For several months conservative media outlets condemned “critical race theory” and portrayed it as a threat to the country, just as Vought’s memo did.

Websites like Breitbart and the Washington Free Beacon wrote about the efforts of Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and filmmaker. Rufo is also a contributing editor at City Journal, published by the right-wing Manhattan Institute.

Rufo appeared twice on “The Ingraham Angle,” hosted by Laura Ingraham, in July. And he appeared on Carlson’s program in mid-August. The banner for the Carlson appearance said “NUCLEAR LAB EXECS SENT TO ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’ CAMP.” Rufo said he found examples of taxpayer-funded sessions about addressing “white privilege.” One such training course was titled “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.” Carlson asked on the program, “Why do we allow this kind of garbage to continue, this poison, at public expense?” Rufo told him, “I am declaring a one-man war against ‘critical race theory’ in the federal government, and I’m not going to stop these investigations until we can abolish it within our public institutions.” “I can’t think of many things more important than that,” Carlson said. So in right-wing media…

