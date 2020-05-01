Ana de Armas Shared Sweet Photos From Her Birthday Celebration

New day, new photos of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck together walking their dog.

Don’t deny it, the quarantine has blessed our timelines and newsfeeds with endless walkings pictures. Especially from the outdoor lovers. It’s the best feeling to breathe fresh air. However, de Armas posted a group of photos from her birthday party and it’s much more celebrating than anything the paparazzi have ever snapped.

De Armas thanked her followers in an Instagram post for their good-wishes and offered up pictures of her birthday chocolate cake, what seems to be a great hike with Affleck, and the necessary number balloons in bright gold (32) — besides a mermaid balloon for good measure.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she wrote with the photos.

De Armas’ outfits slant quite more casual than the $3,000 Gucci jumpsuits, smocked dresses, print dresses, and face masks that she wears on her everyday walks. The pictures give her wearing a T-shirt, pants, and a laid-back dark dress that may simply be concealed if Affleck’s bathing suit is any sign.

Affleck and de Armas have been together since February. Both stars together in Deep Water and in March, following the film, had covered, they both were seen together in Cuba.

Source