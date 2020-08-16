Ana De Armas Bought Ben Affleck A Custom New Motorcycle For His 48th Birthday!

Ben Affleck is living his life up the method he wishes to as he reaches 48 years of ages, mid-life crisis be damned!

Saturday marked the star’s 48th birthday, and to commemorate the huge occasion in his individual life, sweetheart Ana de Armas did it BIG: the 32-year-old bought Ben a brand name new, handcrafted BMW motorcycle, apparently developed from scratch by a business called Hog WYLD What a fantastic and thoughtful and remarkable and sort of frightening birthday present … particularly for an old man like Ben! (JK! Ha!!!)

Related: Jennifer Garner Is ‘Glad’ To See Ben In A ‘Healthy Place’ With Ana de Armas

The Knives Out starlet even more amazed him with matching his and hers helmets prior to deciding to let the Good Will Hunting author and star flight off into the sundown– actually. Click HERE to see the photos from Ben and Ana’s very first flight on that excellent motor bike! Looks like they are both having a Great Deal Of enjoyable!!!

Of course, this set has actually been connected together considering that early March, even regardless of the age distinction and all that, as Ben rebounded back after his relationship wit now-ex-wife Jennifer Garner Things have actually stayed reasonably casual in between the 2 of them– unlimited canine walks their area while suffering the coronavirus pandemic, for one!– however they actually appear to fit well together …