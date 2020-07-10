An uptick in NYPD retirements and a canceled police cadet class ‘could spell disaster for the city’

According to Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, this mass exodus from the department shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.

“It’s no surprise that we’re seeing this influx of retirements. I mean, it’s just one thing after another that they just keep on piling on, whether it’s the local politicians or the state politicians adding new laws and new rules. I think that the police department is pretty much just fed up with the leadership of Bill de Blasio,” Giacalone told Fox News.

The retired sergeant cited a quantity of new laws and restrictions put on the police in New York, saying they limit officers’ capability to do their jobs and put them at risk legally and financially as a big contributing factor to people leaving the force. He specifically mentioned new regulations on the usage of force and compression when creating arrests and the new mandate that officers must buy liability insurance.

The NYPD Medal for Valor recipient warns that if people and politicians want a better trained, more consistent police, defunding and vilifying law enforcement will not buy them that.

“The quality of police officers has always been a problem for the recent past. We don’t entice them with a lot of pay. And now you’re dealing with all this political unrest. … People are saying why would I want to do this? Unfortunately, you could end up with people who shouldn’t have gotten hired in the first place,” that he warns. “What we don’t want to see is the municipalities start lowering the standards even more than they already have in order to even fill seats. Because if you think that’s going to solve your problem going forward, you’re mistaken.”

After a long career in the NYPD, Giacalone now teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. The majority of his students are on track for some sort of job in police, but over the past few weeks that he says he’s got received a number of emails from students who, in light of the unrest and the anti-police sentiment in the country, are reconsidering their careers.

“It’s a shame because the students, a large amount of these children, [who are] smart, educated, [and] wanted to try this, are now saying, ‘Yeah I’m smart and I am educated and I’m going to go do something else,’” said the professor.

Giacalone says with the surge of retirements, coupled with a canceled July recruit class, New Yorkers should are expecting fewer cops, slower response times, and essentially an under-resourced, overworked police.

He said: “These numbers are going to keep on getting worse and worse. And the fact that they eliminated the next class, you’re dealing with thousands of less cops in a short period of time, which could spell disaster for the city.”