On the eve of the 39th birthday of the talented Britney Spears, RCA Records has recently released one of her tracks, “Swimming In The Stars”. The track was written by Alexi Misoul, Dan Book, and Matthew Koma. Britney is said to have recorded this track during her 2016 album sessions, Glory.

The song will give you strong pop groove vibes due to its drum sounds. It also comes with an atmospheric synth chill. And this is the part where Britney goes on singing her song.

Details About Britney Spears’ “Swimming In The Stars”

You can get a special 12-inch vinyl single of “Swimming with the Stars” at Urban Outfitters, exclusively. This does not mean that there will not be its digital release. If you want to preorder, you can go for it. Also, it will be available to you in all the stores of Urban Outfitters from the 4th of December.

According to the reports of the press, the single will come out, bringing along with it a number of unreleased images and tracks.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old Britney Spears’ “Swimming in the Stars”, is releasing months after “Moodring”, another rarity of her Glory-era. “Moodring” had previously been available only on the album’s deluxe Japanese edition.

Along with all these, Britney Spears also issued the remix and B-side version of her “Oops I Did It Again”, which is one of her collections from her eight rarities. She released it as a remembrance of her hit single that happened 20 years ago.

Britney Spears is a Grammy award-winning icon and has almost 150 million worldwide records. She has sold more than 70 million albums in the United States alone. The singer has also received an award for her contribution to the community of LGBTQIA+.