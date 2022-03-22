According to Aravot.am, a 50-year-old resident of Ani district of Gyumri, A. The other day K. called the operative control center of the police and made insulting expressions to the high-ranking leaders of the country.

The man explained to the operative group of the police who went to his apartment that he did not have a job, it irritates him, that is why he called the police and made insulting expressions to the country’s leaders. He also mentioned that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Now materials are being prepared in the “Mush” police department, the circumstances are being checked.

It should be noted that this is not the first case registered in Gyumri. Last week, another unemployed resident of Gyumri, K. G. called the 1-02 police service again and cursed the operator who took the phone.

And when the operative group of the police visited the citizen, he clarified that he was nervous, angry, was under the influence of alcohol while calling, that is why he did not understand and cursed the police cameraman. It should be noted that this man is unemployed.

Nune AREVSHATYAN