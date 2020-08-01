An underwater webcam in the port of Miami has become a lockdown sensation.

Marine biologist and artist Colin Foord established a webcam in the commercial port of Miami, in the city’s busiest shipping canal.

Since February the Coral City Camera has recorded more than 100 fish types. Foord calls it an”underwater campfire that we can all sit around” It ended up being a experience throughout lockdown, thanks in part to its undeniable star, a tailless doctorfish called Oval.

Listen to the podcast of ‘The coral crusaders: discovering charm in a dirty world’ on BBC World Service ‘Outlook’.

Produced by Clayton Conn, Alice Goia, Maryam Maruf and Ellen Tsang.