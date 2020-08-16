An Uber and Lyft shutdown in California looks inevitable — unless voters bail them out

No Uber and Lyft flights in California? After a judge declined the business’ effort to postpone an order that they categorize motorists as workers, it appearsinevitable Uber and Lyft have up until August 20th to abide by the order. But the business have actually stated they will require to go dark in the Golden State in order to retool their company.

The judges might not have latest thing. Uber and Lyft are relying on California’s infamously mercurial voters to assist them prevent AB5, which entered into impact in January and makes it harder for business to utilize independent specialists. Uber and Lyft constructed their particular services on the idea of utilizing freelance motorists who aren’t qualified for conventional advantages like medical insurance and paid leave.

Earlier this year, the business, together with DoorDash, raised almost $100 million to position a concern on the November tally. They was successful, and this fall, voters will be asked to completely categorize ride-hailing motorists as independent specialists. The procedure, called Proposition 22, likewise directs the business to embrace specific labor and wage policies that disappoint conventional work.

To achieve their political objectives, ridesharing business are relying on their consumers.

To achieve their political objectives, ridesharing business are …