An Open Letter to the NHL – TheLeafsNation

As a minority, I’m ashamed to state that I enjoy the NHL so carefully. I’m exceptionally dissatisfied that the NHL isn’t taking appropriate action to condemn cops cruelty. Not as soon as has the NHL stated “Black Lives Matter.” It has actually just been stated by Matt Dumba; we have actually seen Ryan Reaves kneel; and the reality that white gamers and executives aren’t clearly stating “Black Lives Matter” or that so couple of gamers are kneeling (Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson, Robin Lehner) is exceptionally aggravating.

The #WeSkateFor hashtag is a lot more irritating. It’s been utilized to “condemn racism” with the following text as

“black lives”

“justice, equality and black lives”

“community heroes”

“equality”

however it’s likewise been utilized to commemorate, with the following text as:

“StormSurges” from the Carolina Hurricanes

“TheTowel” for the Vancouver Canucks

“the #ALLCAPS family,” from the Washington Capitals

“Vegas” for the Golden Knights and its city

“Pittsburgh”

It’s been utilized to keep in mind Colby Cave too, however there must be a different hashtag if you genuinely care. Frankly, I might care less about whether each NHL group has a “WeSkateFor” message. Each group has its own tailored hashtag with the logo design doing the same (i.e. #Isles, with the Islanders logo design after the word …