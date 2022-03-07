An open Greco-Roman wrestling championship dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan’s birthday was held at Dilijan Sports Complex.

An open Greco-Roman wrestling championship dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan’s birthday was held at the Dilijan Sports Complex of Dilijan community. Nona Grigoryan, advisor to the head of Dilijan community, informed Aravot.am about that.

300 wrestlers from different regions of Armenia took part in the memorial tournament. 26 athletes took the 1st place in the championship, 26 took the 2nd place, 53 athletes took the 3rd place. Nona Grigoryan added that all the mentioned athletes were awarded with diplomas, medals and cups.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by Dilijan Municipality