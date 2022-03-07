An open Greco-Roman wrestling championship dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan’s birthday was held at Dilijan Sports Complex.
An open Greco-Roman wrestling championship dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan’s birthday was held at the Dilijan Sports Complex of Dilijan community. Nona Grigoryan, advisor to the head of Dilijan community, informed Aravot.am about that.
300 wrestlers from different regions of Armenia took part in the memorial tournament. 26 athletes took the 1st place in the championship, 26 took the 2nd place, 53 athletes took the 3rd place. Nona Grigoryan added that all the mentioned athletes were awarded with diplomas, medals and cups.
Lia Ghagharyan
Photos by Dilijan Municipality
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.