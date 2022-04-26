The Erebuni և Nubarashen Administrative District Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting a criminal case under Article 112, Part 2, Clauses 6-14 of the RA Criminal Code to find out the circumstances of the 62-year-old man’s death.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On April 24, at around 8:20 pm, on Khaghagh Don Street in Yerevan, during a quarrel between neighbors, a group of people had an argument with the 62-year-old man, during which they hit him with various hands and feet on different parts of his body. : The man died from his injuries on the same day, at around 11:30 pm, at his house on Nor Aresh Street in Yerevan.

During the preliminary investigation, a forensic examination of the body was ordered, and a number of people were interrogated.

An investigation is underway. Necessary measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in the order of: of the court: legal force: in: entered: by verdict.

