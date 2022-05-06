A criminal case has been initiated in the Traffic Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee under Article 242, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code.
According to preliminary data, in 2022 May 6, 1991, at around 6:30 am, at the mentioned place, 1991. The man, born in 1959, collided with Elektrasyan in his “TOYOTA COROLA” car, after which he died on the spot.
The scene: vehicle was inspected. Relevant examinations have been appointed.
The investigation is underway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UXiz4APyMo:
Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:
RA Investigative Committee
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.