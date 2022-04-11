The Investigation Department of the Arabkir Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out the circumstances of the death of a “Zipline” employee in “Yeraz” Park yesterday.

2022 On April 10, at 6:58 p.m., a call was received from a citizen that a citizen had fallen from “Zipline” in “Yeraz” park and received bodily injuries.

On the same day, a call was received from Mikaelyan Medical Center that a 44-year-old man had been taken to them with a diagnosis of “polytrauma, traumatic shock” and died without regaining consciousness.

A criminal case was initiated in the Arabkir Department of the RA Police in accordance with Article 157, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, which was sent to the Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in the Arabkir Administrative District for preliminary investigation.

The investigation revealed that the employee of “Zipline” fell from a height in the mentioned park located at the Tbilisi address in Yerevan and died without regaining consciousness.

A forensic examination has been ordered.

An investigation is underway.